'Disservice to the Tragedy': Historians, Others Decry Jallianwala Bagh Makeover

"Devastated to hear that Jallianwala Bagh, site of the Amritsar Massacre of 1919, has been revamped – which means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased," historian and scholar Kim A Wagner wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 August, had virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial, saying “it is the responsibility of every nation to preserve its history.”

The renovation of the historic monument, the site at which hundreds of Indians had been killed by General Dyer of the British army in 1919, has attracted widespread censure.