As Trust in News Dips in Many Nations, India Sees a Small Spike: Reuters Study

According to the report, there has been a changing pattern in the consumption of news in India with online media being the source of news for an overwhelming 84 percent of the respondents. Comparatively, print media and TV news were preferred by 49 percent and 59 percent of the respondents, respectively.

Legacy media platforms are also facing stiff competition from digital-born brands that pursue independent journalism, many of which rely on non-profit revenue models, such as grants and reader donations to supplement advertisements, the report said.

A total of 2,035 people, mainly English-speaking, online news users in India – a small subset of a larger, more diverse, media market, were surveyed in India for this analysis.

Hence, the findings cannot be taken to be nationally representative.