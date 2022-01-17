Kashmir Press Club ‘Coup’: Another Govt Attempt to Muzzle Journalism?

At around 1 pm on Saturday, Times of India assistant editor, Saleem Pandit arrived at the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) in his white Ambassador car along with some journalists to “take over” the club.

The scribes, some known and others unknown, went inside a room for a “meeting”, came out after some time and asked the staff of the club to hand over the official letter pad and stamp as they are the “interim body” now.

“They made a statement declaring themselves interim body on the official letter pad and put the stamp on it,” said a staffer, who wished not to be named. He added that they also used the official mail to issue a statement.

The club witnessed dramatic scenes soon after Pandit came out of the building to address the media, many of whom were “shocked” to see the “coup”.