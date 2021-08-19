HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into WB Post-Poll Rape, Murder Cases

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 19 August, ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into cases of murder and crimes against women such as rape that took place during the West Bengal post-poll violence, reported Bar & Bench.
Bengal should hand over all records of cases to the CBI for the purpose of the investigation, the court said.
All other cases have been entrusted to an SIT for investigation, which will also be monitored by the court and will comprise IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra, and Ranbir Kumar.
The functioning of this SIT will be monitored by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, the court said, adding that a separate order on this would be passed later.
Both the CBI and the SIT have been directed to submit status reports within six weeks. Meanwhile, the state has been ordered to cooperate with CBI and the other authorities, LiveLaw reported.
The high court on Thursday also directed the state government to immediately process compensation for victims of the violence. It also rejected the allegations of bias raised by the government against the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which had submitted a report on the violence to the high court as per orders.
In a report submitted in July, the NHRC had said that the post-poll violence in the state had "resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation" and that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the "Law of Ruler", instead of "Rule of Law".
The report submitted to the court called out the "appalling apathy" of the state government and slammed the alleged violence by supporters of the ruling TMC against supporters of the BJP.
However, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government submitted an affidavit at the Calcutta High Court to refute the report submitted to the court, saying that the report "demonstrated bias" and had no power to suggest any probe.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench and LiveLaw.)
Published: 19 Aug 2021,11:37 AM IST