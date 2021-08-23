Here's Why You May Have to Memorise Your 16-Digit Debit, Credit Card Number

Customers will now have to key in their 16-digit card number, along with the expiry date and the CVV for each and every transaction.

However, this new update will cause inconvenience to the customers who have more than one card and multiple subscriptions.

It also means that consumers will now have to memorise the 16-digit numbers to carry out transactions.

A card verification value (CVV) number is a 3-digit code on the back of a credit or a debit card whereas a 16-digit number is printed on the front of the card.