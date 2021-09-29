Auto-Debit Rules to Change From 1 October: What Does It Mean For Customers?

Customers may see some auto-debit transactions from credit and debit cards failing from next month onwards. This is due to the new additional factor authentication rules mandated by Reserve Bank of India. The changes will come into effect from Friday, 1 October.

Banks, including Axis and HDFC have already started informing their customers about the change in the rules for auto-debit payments, Livemint reported on Monday, 27 September.

RBI had deferred the implementation of new rules on automatic debit by six months. It was done as per the request of banks, customers, and the digital payment companies who were not prepared for the 31 March deadline.