Debit Card, Credit Card Tokenisation From 1 July 2022: What Are the New Rules

All the credit card and debit card holders are going to receive good news soon. It is to be noted that new debit card rules will be implemented from 1 July 2022. The online merchants will not be able to store the card data of customers any more, starting from 1 July 2022. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued debit and credit card tokenisation rules last year, in 2021 focusing on customer safety.

According to the rules, merchants were not allowed to store customer card data on their servers. It is important to be noted by all the credit and debit card holders that the card tokenisation rules are set to come into effect from 1 July 2022 as per the latest information. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced certain rules that will be implemented soon.