Republic Day 2023: Interesting Facts About the Republic Day of India

Republic Day 2023: interesting things to know
(Photo: iStock)
As we all know India will be celebrating the 74th Republic day this year and we all are excited and proud to participate and witness the republic day of India. We celebrated republic day for the first time in the year 1950 when Dr. Rajendra Prasad joined his office and began his tenure as the president of India.
Republic Day and Independence Day are the most important national festivals of the country and both these festivals are celebrated with full vigor and patriotism across the country. As per the reports, this year, the week-long celebrations of Republic day will include the drone show, a military tattoo and tribal dance festival, the parade, and the Beating Retreat ceremony.
Now, let's have a look at some interesting and unknown facts about Republic Day of India.
Republic Day marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950.
The constitution of India is the longest constitution in the world with 444 articles segmented into 22 parts, and 12 schedules with 118 amendments to date.
The constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and it came into effect in the year 1950.
The first Republic day parade was held in 1950 at the Irwin Amphitheater (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium) in which three thousand Indian military personnel and over 100 aircraft participated.
The first parade at Rajpath was organized in 1955 when Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad came as the chief guest, one of the two times that a Pakistani leader was given the honor.
26 January was chosen as the date because on this day in 1930, the Indian National Congress revealed Purna Swaraj, opposing the British Regime's Dominion status thus declaring India’s independence from colonial rule.
Every year, the leader of a particular nation is invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade. President Sukarno from Indonesia was the first chief guest to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in 1950.
Each member of the army who participates in the march goes through four layers of investigation, even their arms are extensively inspected to ensure they are not carrying live bullets.
21 gun salutes are given every year when the President of India hoists the national flag on republic Day and the Republic Day celebration of India lasts for three days by singing the song ‘Abide by Me’ during the Beating Retreat.
There is a rule that the President of the country would address on Republic Day whereas the Prime Minister of the country would address on Independence Day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)