Republic Day 2023: How To Book Online Tickets To Watch Grand Parade on 26 Jan

Know how to book tickets for the Republic Day parade
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
India celebrates Republic Day on 26 January every year and the preparations have already begun to celebrate the national festival in the country.
Various events are organised on this day. To make it easier for the public to be a part of the celebration, the Centre has launched an online Invitation Management Portal to send e-invitations to dignitaries/guests, and the general public can buy tickets online to witness the Republic Day events.
The public can book tickets for various events on Independence Day and Republic Day on the official portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. People from all across India come to witness the grandeur of the parade at the national capital's Kartavya Path. Know how can you book online tickets to witness the parade.
You have to know that you will have to use your mobile number to register on the site and only 10 tickets can be booked using an individual's phone number. There will be booths/counters for the purchase of tickets that will be set up at the following locations:
Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)
Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3)
Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)
Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)
Parliament House (Reception Office)
The timings are 10 AM to 12:30 PM and in the afternoon, it is from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.
Visit the website at http://www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.
You will have to register on the portal with your mobile number.
Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required details of the attendees of the event.
Enter the OTP after filling in the details.
The next step will be to choose the ticket of your choice.
After all the details are duly filled in, make an online payment.
The tickets passes/tickets will be delivered digitally through emails/SMS.