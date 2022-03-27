Woman Arrested for WhatsApp Status 'Celebrating' Pakistan's Republic Day: Report

Sheikh has been charged with IPC 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

According to a Hindu report, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on 24 March.

“Her post could be interpreted as if it was meant to commemorate Pakistan’s Republic Day. It could lead to unrest and protests and counter-protests if we had not acted on time,” reported The Hindu, quoting a senior police officer.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express and The Hindu)