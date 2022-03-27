Woman Arrested for WhatsApp Status 'Celebrating' Pakistan's Republic Day: Report

Image used for representation only.
(Photo : Raj Kumar Nandvanshi)
A 25-year-old woman from Mudhol was arrested by Karnataka’s Bagalkot district police on Saturday, 26 March, following a complaint by an individual alleging that she was wishing people on Pakistan’s Republic Day, reported The New Indian Express.
The accused, according to the report, was identified as Kuthma Sheikh. The incident occurred on 23 March, when Pakistan celebrates its Republic Day. The police in a statement to the newspaper stated that the accused had "put up Whatsapp status conveying Pakistan Republic Day wishes on Wednesday."
“The accused's WhatsApp status stated that ‘Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman... Sukoon… Ata Farma Maula’ (May Allah grant unity, peace and harmony in every country). Along with this, she had also put up a photo conveying wishes to Pakistan on their Republic Day,” reported New Indian Express, quoting the Bagalkot police.
Sheikh has been charged with IPC 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).
According to a Hindu report, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on 24 March.
“Her post could be interpreted as if it was meant to commemorate Pakistan’s Republic Day. It could lead to unrest and protests and counter-protests if we had not acted on time,” reported The Hindu, quoting a senior police officer.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express and The Hindu)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)