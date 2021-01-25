Republic Day 2021: Awards to be Given on 26 January

After India gained independence on 15 August 1947, a drafting committee was appointed with Dr BR Ambedkar as its chairman to draft a permanent Constitution of India. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day the permanent Constitution came into power. It is celebrated every year on 26 January since the year 1950. This year, India is marking its 72nd Republic Day.
Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with a parade by the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various airshows at Rajpath in New Delhi. However, this year, the Republic Day celebrations will be muted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Defence personnel, police and children are also felicitated on Republic Day. Soldiers who have performed outstanding deeds of bravery and selfless sacrifice are awarded the bravery medals, Param Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra. Children are honored with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.
