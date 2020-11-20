Reports of Indian Army Using ‘Pinpoint Strikes’ in PoK Fake: DGMO

"Reports of Indian Army's action in PoK across the Line of Control are fake," DGMO Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.

The Indian Army on Thursday, 19 November, put out a statement refuting reports of “pinpoint strikes” on terror launch pads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Army said there was no firing or ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday after reports emerged of the supposed strike. “Reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.

The Army said reports that it carried out strikes on Thursday are “based on analysis of the ceasefire violations (CFV) that took place on 13 November. There has been no firing or CFV in LoC today”, reported PTI.

The report of “pinpoint strikes” has emerged a week after four Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured in the firing by Pakistan during the multiple ceasefire violations between Gurez, Nowgam, Keran and Uri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others, causing substantial damage to several launch pads.

