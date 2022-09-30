Afghanistan: 19 Killed as Suicide Bomber Targets Education Centre in Kabul

"Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have been killed and 27 others wounded," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

The education centre coaches students, mainly adults, to prepare for entrance exams.

Families rushed to hospitals, where lists of those confirmed dead or wounded were posted on the walls. In at least one hospital, the Taliban forced families of the victims to vacate the site, fearing that there might be another attack.