Data on Umar, SSR, But None on Migrant Workers: People Tweet Shock

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said that it has no data on the number of migrant workers who died.

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, 14 September, told Parliament that it has no data available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.



This comes as a shock to many, especially since the migrant-crisis has been one of the most devastating consequences of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.



Many took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay over the fact the government failed to provide any data with regard to the same.