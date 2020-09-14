Data on Umar, SSR, But None on Migrant Workers: People Tweet Shock

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, 14 September, told Parliament that it has no data available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
This comes as a shock to many, especially since the migrant-crisis has been one of the most devastating consequences of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.
Many took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay over the fact the government failed to provide any data with regard to the same.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined