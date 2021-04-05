Fadnavis, Prasad Question Maha CM’s ‘Silence’ as Deshmukh Quits

Speaking to the press, shortly after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday, 5 April, resigned from the post of Maharashtra Home Minister, Leader of Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis asked why Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was silent on the development.
Fadnavis also said:
Meanwhile, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at Thackeray, casting a slew of aspersions, including that the “consistent and conspicuous silence” of the CM was raising questions.
Anil Deshmukh’s resignation, on Monday, came hours after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Speaking to the press, Fadnavis asked:
He also alleged that the last time Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke was to “defend Sachin Vaze” by saying that “he is not Osama Bin Laden”.
Fadnavis said that the recent developments in the state pertaining to Anil Deshmukh were bound to ensue. The CM alleged that this was because the police force was being misused as a syndicate for ‘hafta wasooli’.
He also made the following claims:
Meanwhile, Union minister Prasad questioned Thackeray’s “morality.”
“The BJP expects that all the ramifications of this issue ought to be investigated fairly, properly and those involved must be brought to book,” he added.
He went on to unleash barbs at NCP chief Sharad Pawar as well, saying, “Sharad Pawar is a senior political leader of the country. He ought to have understood the implications of giving a complete clean chit to Anil Deshmukh.”
In his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh said:
Singh has accused Deshmukh of corruption and meddling in the police force’s functioning and transfers.
Published: 05 Apr 2021,04:52 PM IST