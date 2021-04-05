HC Orders Preliminary CBI Probe Into Charges Against Anil Deshmukh

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 5 April, directed a preliminary inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court ordered for the investigation to be completed within 15 days, following which the CBI is to decide on the further course of action.

The court on 31 March had heard three other petitions other than Singh’s regarding the matter – a writ petition by Advocate Jaishri Patil and criminal PILs by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Chartered Accountant Mohan Bhide.