RBI Cuts GDP Growth Forecast for FY22 to 9.5%; Repo Rate Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the economic growth forecast for the current fiscal (FY22) from 10.5 percent to 9.5 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced at a briefing on Friday, 4 June.

The retail inflation has been projected at 5.1 percent for FY22 by the central bank.

The interest rates have also been left unchanged. "The Monetary Policy Committee (MCC) voted to maintain status quo, that is, repo rate remains unchanged at 4 percent. MCC also decided to continue with accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on the economy... Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rates remain unchanged at 4.25 percent. The reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35 percent," Das was quoted as saying.