Taken Out of School & Married: Story of India’s Covid Child Brides

This incident happened in August 2020, the same time when there was 88 percent increase in child marriages across the country in comparison to August 2019, as per a reply by Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to a RTI sought by Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal.

Patnaik, in an article for The Telegraph recently, wrote, "I had raised an unstarred question during the 252nd brief monsoon session of Parliament. Surprisingly, the ministry’s response was arbitrary and inexplicable, claiming that as per the information received from the National Crime Records Bureau, there was no data to indicate a rising number of child marriages in India. Despite sufficient circumstantial evidence to suggest an increase, the response to the question ostensibly means that neither has the government maintained a database on child marriages during the lockdown, nor has it conducted any in-depth survey. The NCRB either did not collect such data, or such acts do not get reported as they are crimes. Thus, sadly, there is not even an acknowledgment of this simmering crisis. This is where the problem lies."