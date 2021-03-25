RBI Governor Predicts Stable Growth Despite COVID-19 Surge

The announcement assumes importance as India is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and is deliberating over imposition of lockdowns and curfews in many cities.

Das was speaking at the 7th edition of the Times Network India Economic Conclave. He said, “Revival of economic activity should continue unabated and I don’t see a downward revision in the 10.5 percent growth estimate for FY22, which RBI had put out last month," PTI reported. He added that despite the financial nerve-centre, Mumbai, seeing its highest single-day surge in cases on Wednesday, he did not foresee another nationwide lockdown.