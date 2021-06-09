Missing Rapper MC Kode Traced in MP After Week-Long Search: Police

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Delhi-based battle rapper MC Kode, aka Aditya Tiwari (22), who went missing from Delhi last week, has been found in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur by police on Wednesday, 9 June. Tiwari’s mother and friends confirmed the same to The Quint.
His mother, Deepa Tiwari, said she got a call from a police officer who said he would be brought to Delhi by Thursday morning or so.
Tiwari had gone missing after posting an Instagram story that hinted at suicidal ideation.
The message read: “I do not blame anyone for anything but myself. A relief from my own existence is gonna serve as a punishment that the entire country wanted.”
He posted that message after he was constantly being barraged with threats, abuse, complaints and bounties being placed on his head for being ‘Hinduphobic’ after a video of him from 2016 showed Kode making controversial remarks about the Mahabharata. Despite an apology by him, the hate just kept increasing.
“The video of him was when he was 17, then he started doing battle raps. He apologised for what he had said as well. Look at him for who he is as a whole right? More than anything, people are rallying behind him as he helped them. When lockdown opened after the first wave, he arranged open mic nights for new artists, he collaborates with multiple people and eventually unknown artists gained visibility because of him,” his friend Shodhan* said.
The police had lodged an FIR of kidnapping and started their investigation on Saturday, 5 June. They had said his last location, according to his phone, was in Noida, before it was switched off, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from Indian Express)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 09 Jun 2021,05:14 PM IST