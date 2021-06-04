Missing For 48 Hours, Rapper MC Kode’s Friends Keep Hope Alive

After Delhi-based battle rapper 22-year-old MC Kode, whose name is Aditya Tiwari, posted stories hinting at taking his life, his friends continue to try and look for him by writing to Delhi Police officials and physically searching for him, The Quint has learnt.

Other than tagging Delhi Police in hundreds of tweets where his fans and friends requested Delhi Police to take action, his friends told us that a missing persons’ complaint had also been filed on 4 June but a FIR is yet to be registered.