Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police Denies Permission For Ramzan, Ram Navami Procession

The April 2022 Jahangirpuri violence: On 16 April 2022, violence broke out in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area. According to the police, stones were pelted, vehicles were torched, and at least eight police personnel and one civilian were injured, with one police officer receiving a bullet injury.

The Delhi Police later arrested 24 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the communal clash.

What is the Police Saying? In addition to citing a possible law and order situation, the DCP also told The Quint that permission for the events was not sought beforehand and the requests were made recently. "There could be a clash since both religious festivals are in the same week. To avoid any untoward incident, we have asked people to stay away from these gatherings," DCP Meena said.

What is the Akhil Bharat Yuva Hindu Morcha saying? Reacting to the Delhi Police order, Shivom Mishra — the National Convenor of Akhil Bharat Yuva Hindu Morcha (ABYHM) — claimed, "We have been told that organising a shobha yatra can lead to a possible law and order situation in the area, similar to what happened last year. If you look at the people who were behind the clashes last year, you will see they are either members of the Aam Aadmi Party or those belonging to a specific community. We do not understand why permission has been denied for the shobha yatra, then."