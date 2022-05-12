Man Accused of Displaying Sword During Ram Navami Violence in Khargone Arrested

Communal clashes had erupted in MP’s Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on 10 April. The clashes resulted in stone-pelting and arson, and demolition drives across Madhya Pradesh, while a curfew was imposed till 4 May.
Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 11 May, arrested a man who allegedly displayed a sword during the Ram Navami violence in Khargone last month and was later chased by Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary, a senior official said.
The man has been identified as Irfan. He was chased by Choudhary after he was seen brandishing the sword, but had managed to escape, the official said, news agency PTI reported.
While Irfan’s arrest comes a month after the incident, Mohsin had been arrested earlier.
Meanwhile, Section 144 was reimposed in Khargone from Wednesday till 10 July, with the District Magistrate SS Mujalda ordering that any political rally, religious events, public gatherings and late-night processions cannot be held without permission from the authorities.
Around 188 people have been arrested in 75 cases filed in connection with the violent incidents, the official said.
