FAQ: How Are Rajya Sabha Elections Conducted? What Are the Stakes This Time?

Rajya Sabha members are elected by MLAs through an indirect election. Voting is conducted in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

This principle is employed in order to prevent the monopoly of parties with more MLAs. Each MLA’s vote is counted only once, but each MLA doesn’t vote for every single seat. Under this process, members have to list 10 candidates in the order of preference.

Candidates are elected when 10 or more members list them as their first choice. As and when candidates are elected, the surplus votes are transferred to the next candidates. This allows MLAs to vote for candidates from other parties.