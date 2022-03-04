'Absolute Legend': Piyush Goyal, Other Politicians on Shane Warne's Passing
Condolences poured in from all quarters of society after former Australian cricketer, touted often as the greatest leg-spinner in the game, Shane Warne passed away on Friday, 4 March, at the age of 52.
The cricketing great reportedly passed away in Koh Samui in Thailand, his management said in a statement, indicating that his family has asked for privacy.
Reacting to the sudden loss, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter offering his condolences.
"He sent an entire generation of cricket lovers around the world into a tizzy with his spin. Cricket has lost one of its greatest icons. Deepest condolences to his family and friends," the minister wrote.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also paid tribute to Warne, saying that he was "a legend who spun magic on the field and won admirers in the world of cricket. He will live on through moments etched in our memories."
"I am shocked and saddened by the untimely death of Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne," wrote Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference President Omar Abdullah also condoled Warne's death and wrote, "Shocking news and so tragic to lose someone at a relatively young age like this. The man was an absolute legend. Rest in peace and God speed."
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore offered condolences to the deceased, saying that Warne was a "legendary cricketer spin wizard."
Indian National Congress member Gaurav Pandhi also expressed grievances and shock saying, "Shane Warne! The legend we grew up watching unbelievably spinning the ball on the field. Rest in peace!"
