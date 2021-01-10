Rajnikanth Fans Gather in Chennai to Demand His Political Entry

Rajinikanth’s fans launched a rally in Chennai on Sunday, 10 January, demanding that the superstar join politics as earlier promised. The demonstration at Valluvar Kottam comes despite the actor giving a detailed explanation about the risks to his health if he contracted coronavirus and apologising to his supporters for withdrawing from the electoral race.

Over 1,000 people took part in the protest, although Rajini Makkal Mandram's office-bearer Sudhakar warned members against taking part in any kind of demonstration. All 38 district secretaries of the actor’s outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) had also put out a notice, instructing its members to stay away from the protests. The supporters began gathering as early as 7 am on Sunday and according to reports, the number are increasing by the hour.