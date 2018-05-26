Recounting the Anti-Sterlite Protests in Tuticorin  

Teary-eyed, with seething anger, the victims and their relatives in the casualty ward narrated the line of events.



At around 8am, men, women and children from all over Tuticorin began marching towards the VVD Signal, the trademark spot where protests have been happening for the past 100 days. At around 10.45am, around 50,000 of them walked towards the Collectorate shouting slogans of ‘Shut down Sterlite!’. This has been a leaderless protest all along but a few prominent voices kept reminding all to keep calm and stick to their purpose.



When they were just two kilometres away from the Collectorate, they said they were informed only then that Section 144 was imposed in the area, prohibiting an assembly of people. They were not allowed to walk further.



People of Tuticorin were enraged and said they wanted to only submit a petition to the Collector and so pushing the police aside, they walked forward – still ‘peacefully.’ Nelson recollects nearing the Collectorate and seeing a van already set on fire. He questioned how the vehicle could already been lit when people weren’t even allowed to enter the area.