'Notify All Suspect Monkeypox Cases': Delhi Government to Health Facilities

Delhi reported its first monkeypox case on 24 July.
In the view of the first monkeypox case being reported in Delhi on Sunday, the Delhi government on Monday, 25 July, released a new circular directing all health facilities to notify any suspect case of monkeypox to the concerned district surveillance unit.
"It is mandatory for all health facilities to notify any suspect case of monkeypox to the concerned District Surveillance Unit," reads the circular released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi.
A total of four monkeypox cases have been reported in India so far, including one in Delhi.
The DGHS also directed the authorities to follow all the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for surveillance and management of suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai K Saxena, reviewed the monkeypox situation in Delhi. "Was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance & clinical management," he tweeted.
Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia Region, said that the risk of monkeypox globally and in the southeast Asia Region is assessed as moderate.
“Though the risk of monkeypox globally and in the region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus," she added.
She further highlighted the need to stay alert and be prepared to roll out an intense response to curtail spread of monkeypox.
"The transmission of monkeypox appears to be occurring primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact. Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics, clothing, that have infectious skin particles," Singh added.
