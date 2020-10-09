Rajasthan Priest Burnt Over Alleged Land Dispute Dies, One Nabbed

CM Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident. The Quint The Karauli Police has arrested one of the accused in the incident | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Karauli police) India CM Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident.

Temple priest Babulal died on Thursday night, 8 October, after he sustained severe burn injuries during a scuffle over alleged temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district in Rajasthan, reported ANI. The main accused Kailash Meena has been arrested by the Karauli police. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the brutal act. “The murder of Babu Lal Vaishnav Ji in Sapotra, Karauli is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, such acts have no place in a civilised society. Rajasthan government is with the bereaved families in this sad time. The main accused of the incident has been arrested and action is on. The guilty will not be spared,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

The priest had alleged before the police prior to his demise that six people poured petrol and set the millet crops on the disputed site ablaze. Further he claimed that they also poured petrol on him and attempted to set him on fire. However, citing Mridul Kacchwa, SP, Karauli, ANI reported that the priest had alleged that some influential people, including the accused and his sons, tried to encroach into his land and set a fence on fire on account of a dispute, which caused him grievous injury.

POLITICAL LEADERS REACT

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the death of Rajasthan priest.

The Union minister said that Rahul Gandhi should take cognisance of such issues instead of going on ‘political tours’.

Slamming the Rajasthan government, the union minister said that “Rahul Gandhi should either ask the Rajasthan government to resign or make efforts for its betterment, they should take action against the culprits,” reported ANI.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore said: “Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, neither women nor children, not even priests,” reported news agency ANI. Slamming the Rajasthan government, the BJP leader said that the Rajasthan government can stay in a five-star hotel for months but can’t protect the public. He further attacked Rahul Gandhi and said: “I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan,” reported ANI. Rathore also stated that as per the data of National Crime Records Bureau, “Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned.”

Condemning the brutal incident, former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje said that the way the crime graph is increasing in the state, it is clear that no women, children, old people, Dalits, businessmen are safe. “The Congress government of the state should now abandon its deep slumber and bring justice to the bereaved family by punishing the culprits,” Raje tweeted in Hindi.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

According to NDTV, the land belonging to temple trusts is generally given to caretaker priests for their use in return for them conducting pujas and rituals in village temples. Such pieces of land are referred to as “Mandir Mafi” and provide a source of income for caretaker priests of village temples in Rajasthan Karauli’s village priest, Babu Lal Vaishnav, had about thirteen bighas (around 5.2 acres) of land belonging to the Radha Krishna temple trust in a village in the district, reported NDTV. However, the land was given to the head priest to till as a source of income.

He wanted to build himself a house on a plot close to his land, reported NDTV. This plot is reportedly surrounded by a small hillock. In a bid to start the building process, he had the land levelled by an earth mover.

A group of people belonging to the dominant Meena community, however, objected to this development, claiming the land to be their own. The dispute was thereby reportedly taken to village elders who too, ruled in favour of the priest. The priest thereby went and created a fence of his new harvest of millet on the land to mark his ownership, reported NDTV. This led to an altercation, as the accused started building their own hut on the land levelled by the priest. Eventually, the dispute intensified, resulting in the priest’s death from severe burn injuries.

POLICE PROBE

While the main accused has been nabbed, six teams have been formed to probe the matter, reported ANI. Efforts are also underway to arrest the other accused in the case, reported ANI, citing the SP. Rahul Prasad, Additional Commissioner, Law and Order told ANI:

“Relatives of the victim demanded ex gratia, we will send the proposal to government. They also want action against local police, alleging negligence. We have assured probe and action against cops in 24 hours, if guilty.”

PRIEST BABULAL’S RELATIVE, BJP SLAM RAJASTHAN POLICE

Criticising Rajasthan Police as well as CM Ashok Gehlot, BJP State President Satish Poonia said:

“This case of a temple priest burnt alive proves that law and order system in state has collapsed and criminals have no fear of the law. Rajasthan Police’s punchline seems to have now changed to ‘Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast’ under CM Gehlot.”

Further, Priest Babu Lal’s relative Ramakant Sharma said he sought the suspension of police officials for alleged inaction and said “there’s anger in the entire Brahmin community”, according to ANI.

“Only one accused has been arrested for burning the priest. We demand the accused’s entire family involved in this case should be arrested and police officials should be suspended for inaction. There’s anger in the entire Brahmin community.”