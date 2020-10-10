Amid Hathras Outrage, Centre’s Advisory to States on Women Safety

Any failure of the police to adhere to rules may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice, the MHA said. The Quint Any failure of the police to adhere to rules may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice, the MHA said. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India Any failure of the police to adhere to rules may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice, the MHA said.

Amid outrage over the Hathras case in which a Dalit woman was allegedly raped and tortured by four ‘upper caste’ men, the Home Ministry has issued a new advisory to states and Union Territories on women’s safety, saying any failure of the police to adhere to the rules "may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country." The advisory on 'mandatory action by the police in cases of crime against women' points out the actions that have to be taken under criminal laws relating to sexual offences against women. These include compulsory registration of FIR in case of a cognisable offence; completion of police investigation in relation to rape in two months; examination of the rape victim under consent within 24 hours from the time of receiving information relating to commission of the offence; treating the statement of the deceased as a relevant fact in the investigation, among others.

"However, even with stringent provisions in law and several capacity measures undertaken, any failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in context of women safety. Such lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated into and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers responsible for the same," the MHA advisory dated 9 October said, asking the states to issue instructions to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of law. The advisory comes as the UP police has been criticised over its handling of the Hathras case, which has provoked protests across the country. The woman died in a Delhi hospital days after the incident, and was later cremated late at night in her village with her family allegedly not being allowed to attend.