If Not Pilot, Here Are the Frontrunners for Rajasthan CM Post After Gehlot

90 Rajasthan MLAs reportedly threatened to resign ahead of Congress Legislative Party meeting at Gehlot's residence.
Aakriti Handa
India
Published:
File image of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (R) with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. 
|
(Photo: PTI)
)File image of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (R) with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.&nbsp;

Amid the ongoing turmoil within the Rajasthan Congress as a result of reports of incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting for the party's top post, the state's government is looking at a possible political void.

Amid the impasse over making Sachin Pilot the chief minster and Ashok Gehlot's bid to contest for the post of Congress President, over 90 Rajasthan MLAs submitted their resignation ahead of a Congress Legislative Party meeting called at Gehlot's residence on Sunday, 25 September.

However, if not Sachin Pilot, who, among the Congress, are probables for the chief minister of Rajasthan?

CP Joshi

CP Joshi is the incumbent Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. A seasoned politician, Joshi has held the post of Union Cabinet minister during the UPA's rule at the Centre.

CP Joshi

He got elected as an MLA from the Nathdwara Assembly constituency in 2018. In 2014, he had contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Jaipur Rural constituency, but was defeated by BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Several Congress MLAs, reportedly belonging to Ashok Gehlot's camp, arrived at Joshi's residence in Jaipur late on Sunday night.

Shanti Kumar Dhariwal

Shanti Kumar Dhariwal is a cabinet minister in the state government and an MLA from the Kota North constituency.

In December 2018, he was appointed Cabinet Minister in the third Ashok Gehlot ministry with portfolios of Urban Development and Housing Department and Law and Legal Affairs.

Shanti Dhariwal

A rebel MLA representative, Shanti Dhariwal and Pratap Khachariyawas are meeting Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge at Gehlot's residence right now.

Govind Singh Dotasra

Govind Singh Dotasra is the chief of state unit of the Congress in Rajasthan. He was also seen participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot.

Govind Singh Dotasra at the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Alwar, is among few Congress leaders from Rajasthan who have the party leadership’s ears.

A two-term MLA, Singh won from the Alwar parliamentary constituency in the 2009 general elections.

He was also inducted into the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ministry as the minister of state for home affairs in 2011.

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh with Ashok Gehlot

