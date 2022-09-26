If Not Pilot, Here Are the Frontrunners for Rajasthan CM Post After Gehlot

Amid the ongoing turmoil within the Rajasthan Congress as a result of reports of incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting for the party's top post, the state's government is looking at a possible political void.

Amid the impasse over making Sachin Pilot the chief minster and Ashok Gehlot's bid to contest for the post of Congress President, over 90 Rajasthan MLAs submitted their resignation ahead of a Congress Legislative Party meeting called at Gehlot's residence on Sunday, 25 September.

However, if not Sachin Pilot, who, among the Congress, are probables for the chief minister of Rajasthan?