Punjab CM Moves 3 Bills in Assembly to Counter Centre’s Farm Laws

CM Amarinder Singh said the farm laws go against the interest of the farmers and landless workers.

The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, on Tuesday, 20 October, introduced a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha rejecting the three new farm laws passed by the Centre. He said the farm laws go against the interest of the farmers and landless workers.

“The resolution is over the concerns of the government against the agriculture ordinances and amendments to the Electricity Act. The three farm legislations along with proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are clearly against interests of farmers and landless workers and time-tested agriculture marketing system established not only in Punjab but also in Haryana, and Western UP.” Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM

Punjab is the first state to move a resolution challenging the Centre’s farm laws. Apart from the resolution, CM Singh also moved three Bills – Amendment to the Farmers Produce Facilitation Act, Amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Amendment to the Farmers Agreement and Farm Services Act. These amendments will require the assent of the President of India. Earlier, on 28 August, majority in the Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution rejecting the three contentious farm bills by the Centre, which later took the shape of laws.

What Happened on the Eve of Introducing the Bills?

On the eve of the introduction of the bills, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs spent the night inside the Assembly building to demand the copies of the draft bill. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is in Opposition, registered a formal protest on Monday evening for non-supply of the proposed legislation copies to members with Speaker Rana KP Singh.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed his own party's government in the state for its crop procurement model and "lack" of storage and marketing ability. Coming out of political hibernation after quite some time, he also flayed the central government by accusing it of handing over agriculture sector to the capitalists whom, he said, it wanted to rule.