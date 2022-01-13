Rajasthan: Differently Abled Minor Girl Assaulted and Abandoned, Now Stable

Image used for representational purposes only.
A differently abled minor girl was found abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan.
SP Tejaswani Gautam was quoted as saying, "The girl was admitted to a hospital where it was found that there has been a lot of bleeding from her private part. Police are probing the matter", news agency ANI reported.
Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena informed that "the doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger now". He added that "the accused will be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest".
On 12 January, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and abandoned on the flyover in critical condition. Alwar police said that the victim is undergoing treatment in Jaipur.
While the accused are yet to be arrested, victim compensation assistance of Rs 3.5 lakh has been released to the victim. Further, the state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 6 lakh for the girl.
Meena also said that a Special Investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the matter.
Arvind Kumar Shukla from Jaipur's JK Lone Hospital said, "The girl is stable and under the observation of doctors. She was operated on Wednesday for around three hours in the afternoon and her health was stable in the evening", ANI reported.
Shukla added that the girl was not being given food orally.
MLA Ram Lal Sharma was quoted as saying, "This government doesn't learn anything from its mistakes. Government is sleeping. BJP wants the accused to be arrested and sentenced to death", ANI reported.