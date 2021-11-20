Amid Talk of Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle, 3 Ministers Offer To Quit

Amid talk of a cabinet reshuffle, three ministers in the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi offering to resign from their posts and work for the party, PTI reported.

While speaking to reporters, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken said, "Those who have offered to quit are Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra," ANI reported.

"The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party," he added.