Amid Talk of Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle, 3 Ministers Offer To Quit
Ajay Maken said that ministers Harish Chaudhary, Dr Raghu Sharma and Govind Singh Dotasra have offered to quit.
Amid talk of a cabinet reshuffle, three ministers in the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi offering to resign from their posts and work for the party, PTI reported.
While speaking to reporters, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken said, "Those who have offered to quit are Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra," ANI reported.
"The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party," he added.
Harish Chaudhary had recently been appointed as the party in-charge of Punjab while Dr Sharma became the in-charge of Gujarat and Dotasra is the president of Rajasthan Congress.
Earlier on Tuesday, 16 November, CM Ashok Gehlot had said that the cabinet reshuffle will take place soon in Rajasthan that has 21 ministers and 200 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had met Sonia Gandhi on 12 November, a day after her meeting Gehlot regarding a more expansive, accommodating cabinet in the state.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.