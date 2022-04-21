Azaan-Bhajan Row: What Does the Law Say About Use of Loudspeakers in India?

Amid growing communal tensions across the country, a new front has been opened in Maharashtra by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Thackeray has demanded that mosques no longer be allowed to broadcast the azaan (ie call to prayer) by loudspeaker, and that if any mosque continues to use loudspeakers to do so after 3 May, Hindus will broadcast Hanuman Chalisa via loudspeakers at the same time.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Monday, 18 April, directed all religious places in the city to apply for permission for any usage of loudspeakers by 3 May.