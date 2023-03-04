Raisina Dialogue: Jaishankar Cites 'RRR' in Jibe at UK, Talks Cricket, Politics

When asked about India becoming a larger economy than the United Kingdom, Jaishankar said, "Where the UK is concerned, it is a very complex relationship. The most popular film in India last year was RRR and this had to do with the British era and just I would like to put it delicately ‘you weren’t the nice guys in the movie'."

He also spoke of India's dominance in the world of cricket, saying that the situation had been rebalanced.

"I would say it is history which is switch-hitting. It’s hitting the other way. But seriously, in history, you have these ups and downs. It’s not often that actually, countries get a second or third bite at the apple," he said.

Jaishankar was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and compared him to a cricket team captain who gave his bowlers ample freedom while expecting them to take wickets.