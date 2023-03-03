RRR Gets Standing Ovation At Los Angeles Screening; Ram Charan Shares Details
(Photo Couretsy: Twitter)
SS Rajamouli's RRR has left the West enthralled. And now, during a screening in Los Angeles, Ace Hotel, his magnum opus has received a reverberating response. Ram Charan took to his Twitter on 2 March to write about the overwhelming response the film has yet again received at a screening.
The actor tweeted: "What an overwhelmingly happy response to the screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much."
Ram shared two pictures from the event, one in which he has taken a selfie with the audience and the other in which Rajamouli can be seen talking to the crowd.
On the other end, MM Keeravaani’s peppy dance number 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards
The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' is also competing for the Best Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards. Moreover, the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)