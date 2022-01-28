Railway Exam Protest: 8 Students Arrested, Coaching Centre Owners Named in FIR

The Patna Police has arrested eight students, and also named the owners of six coach centres in a First Information Report (FIR) for their alleged role in the protests against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) two-exam policy turned violent in Bihar, The Indian Express reported.

A passenger train was set on fire and another was attacked with stones on Wednesday, 26 January.

The owners of the coaching centres are accused of instigating the students to stage the protests.

The charges in the FIR against the students and the owners include section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and others relating to rioting and assaulting officials.

None of the tutors have been arrested so far.