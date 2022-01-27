'Don't Have Control Over Country': Khan Sir, Accused of Inciting RRB Aspirants

In the wake of massive protests by students against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) two-exam policy, during which a passenger train was set on fire and another was attacked with stones on Wednesday, 26 January, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the famous teacher and YouTuber – Khan Sir of Patna.

Speaking at a press conference, Khan Sir held the RRB responsible for the ruckus. The FIR, however, holds him responsible for 'instigating' the students.

As the protests turned violent, the Railway Ministry suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams.