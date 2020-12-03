Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at PM Modi for ‘Lack of Clarity’ on Vaccine

“Exactly what does the PM stand by?” Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi asked PM Narendra Modi in his tweet on Thursday, 3 December, referring to the BJP government’s lack of clarity in the administration and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.
As the Centre on Tuesday expressed that everyone in the country need not be vaccinated, Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight the differences in the statements of the BJP, the government and the prime minister.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said, “I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues based on factual information only and then analyse it.”
These remarks came just days after PM Modi’s office put out a statement regarding his visit to India’s three biggest vaccine manufacturers, claiming that the visit has aided him to receive “first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens".
Last month, the BJP was also criticised for weaponising the administration of the vaccine to use as an election tactic in Bihar. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised “free coronavirus vaccination for all” while launching the party’s manifesto for the Bihar elections.
India has recorded 35,551 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country's coronavirus case tally to 95.3 lakh up until Thursday morning. Till Thursday, 1,38,648 people have lost their lives to COVID.
(With inputs from NDTV)
