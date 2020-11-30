PM Modi to Hold All-Party Meet on 4 Dec to Discuss COVID Situation

The Centre has called for an all-party meeting of floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on 4 December.

The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting of floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on 4 December to discuss the COVID-19 situation, ANI reported, quoting sources.

PM Narendra Modi will reportedly chair this meeting, which will be held virtually, according to PTI.

PTI reported, quoting sources, that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are expected to attend the meeting, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal.