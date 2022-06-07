Rahul Gandhi Reaches Chandigarh, Will Meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family Today

Rahul Gandhi's visit comes 10 days after 27-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Chandigarh airport on Tuesday, 7 June. He will visit Punjab's Moosa village, the native village of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was also a member of the party.
This comes 10 days after the 27-year-old singer was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.
Gandhi had earlier expressed condolences to Moose Wala's family after the latter's death.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
The murder came a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with that of 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.
Moose Wala had contested the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa this year and was defeated by AAP candidate Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.
