Rahul Gandhi Reaches Chandigarh, Will Meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Chandigarh airport on Tuesday, 7 June. He will visit Punjab's Moosa village, the native village of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was also a member of the party.

This comes 10 days after the 27-year-old singer was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

Gandhi had earlier expressed condolences to Moose Wala's family after the latter's death.