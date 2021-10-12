Lakhimpur | Rahul, Priyanka, Amid Cong Delegation To Meet Prez Kovind: Report

A seven-member Congress delegation, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 13 October, in order to present a memorandum of facts on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, news agency PTI quoted party sources as saying.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad, MLA Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as well as KC Venugopal will attend the meet.

The party has been pushing for Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's immediate dismissal after his son, Ashish Misra, was charge-sheeted in relation to the Lakhimpur Kheri murder and rioting case.

On 3 October, eight people, including four farmers, were killed at Uttar Pradesh (UP)'s Lakhimpur Kheri after being allegedly run over by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister's son. The protesters even accused the BJP leader's convoy of crushing protesters with their vehicles, which allegedly left several others injured.