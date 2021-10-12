Lakhimpur Case: Police Make 4th Arrest, Driver of Fortuner in Convoy Now Held

The Lakhimpur Kheri police on Tuesday, 12 October, arrested Shekhar Bharti, the driver of one of the vehicles in the convoy that mowed down eight people, including four farmers on 3 October.

IANS reported, quoting police sources, that Bharti is presently being interrogated.

Bharti was reportedly driving the black Fortuner that was being driven behind the Mahindra Thar that trampled the farmers.