Rectify Your Mistake, Vote Modi-Nitish Alliance Out: Rahul Gandhi

National Vice President of Congress Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bihar on 3 November to campaign for the third phase of Bihar Assembly elections. He addressed election rallies in Kishanganj and in Korha, Katihar, where he asked people to vote for the candidates of the Grand Alliance.

Speaking about the lockdown, Gandhi said that when Bihar’s labourers were starving and thirsty, walking back thousands of kilometres, Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar never helped them. The crowd cheered Gandhi on.

In Katihar Gandhi said, “When in Chhattisgarh farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, here you get Rs 700. You have water, fields, everything you need. So, I want to ask the Bihar’s farmer What mistake did you make? The mistake was you voted for Nitishji and Modiji. Now is the time to rectify the mistake.” Speaking about Nitish Kumar’s promises for employment, he said that the CM had said that he will bring development in Bihar and provide jobs for 2 crore people but had failed to deliver.