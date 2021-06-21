‘Yoga a Ray of Hope When Entire World Fights COVID-19’: PM Modi
In his address on International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi announced an M-Yoga app in collaboration with the WHO.
Yoga remains a ray of hope today when the entire world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, 21 June, in an address on the International Day of Yoga.
“For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down... In these difficult times, people could have forgotten, ignored yoga... Instead their love and enthusiasm for it have increased.”PM Narendra Modi
Emphasising how performing yoga leads one from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, the PM pointed towards its preventive and promotive role in the healthcare of the masses.
"Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process," he was further quoted as saying.
He also announced an M-Yoga app in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), which will have training videos in different languages for people across the world. "This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto."
