'Rage-Applying' Is the New Corporate Buzzword: What Does It Mean?

Move over 'quiet quitting' or 'career cushioning', the corporate buzzwords of 2022. There's a new word to ring in the new year – 'rage applying.'

The meaning: Essentially, 'rage applying' means applying to multiple jobs at the same time – when you are dissatisfied with your current role, and your current workplace.

Why is it a buzzword? A group of viral TikTokers have set the trend, by advocating “rage-applying” – resonating with burned out and under-appreciated employees.