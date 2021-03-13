India’s Economic Growth Story Interrupted by ‘Corporate Bashing’

But are we doing the right thing here?

The corporates have been turned into easy targets. Before the Ambanis and Adanis of the present time, there were the Tatas and Birlas of the past who were blamed for indulging in crony capitalism. Yes, some industrial houses benefitted immensely due to License Raj. However, those flourishing even in the highly competitive and regulated times are being targeted. Not only their image is being tarnished on the home ground, but distractors are also increasingly joining hands with foreign elements with vested interests to demonise entrepreneurs and the ruling government.

Many agenda driven critics, working as economic hitmen and driven by political agendas are compromising national interests and it is evident from their rhetoric against the Adani Group’s proposed power project at Jharkhand’s Godda that will supply electricity to Bangladesh.