Wipro Moonlighting Row: How Companies Track 'Cheater' Employees & Is It Ethical?

“If the data was reflected on the EPF website, employees have not been wise about it. And, in this case, the company was well within their rights to do what they did,” Mukherjee said.

He further explained that if you are a full-time employee somewhere you have access to exclusive benefits, and through this you are getting access to those benefits at both places.

"That is unethical and unacceptable," he added.

What needs to be considered here, is if the information that Wipro analysed to figure out what their employees were doing was publicly available. If not, then the termination can be questioned, Neha Yadav, an advocate specialising in labour disputes at the Delhi High Court, said.

Managing Partner at SimplyHR Solutions LLP Rajneesh Singh, who has worked with several multinationals, added that even if WIPRO tracked the devices it allotted to its employees, it would not really be considered a major violation in India.

"While this could be seen as a major violation in the US or Europe where they are fairly stringent about such things, in the Indian context, this, although unethical, wouldn’t really be frowned upon," he said.